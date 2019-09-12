Dr. John Leite, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Leite, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Leite, PHD is a Psychologist in Cordova, TN.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8134 Country Village Dr Ste 102, Cordova, TN 38016 Directions (901) 756-8398
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve known and seen Dr Leite for 15 years. I have referred a minimum 30 people over the years. The vast majority of them thanked me for the referral. As I have always said “ I’ve never not felt much better after a a visit with Dr Leite”.
About Dr. John Leite, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1427076991
Frequently Asked Questions
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
