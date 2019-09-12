See All Psychologists in Cordova, TN
Dr. John Leite, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Leite, PHD

Psychology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. John Leite, PHD is a Psychologist in Cordova, TN. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anna Davis, PHD
Dr. Anna Davis, PHD
4.8 (44)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    8134 Country Village Dr Ste 102, Cordova, TN 38016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 756-8398

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Leite?

Sep 12, 2019
I’ve known and seen Dr Leite for 15 years. I have referred a minimum 30 people over the years. The vast majority of them thanked me for the referral. As I have always said “ I’ve never not felt much better after a a visit with Dr Leite”.
— Sep 12, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Leite, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Leite, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leite to family and friends

Dr. Leite's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Leite

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Leite, PHD.

About Dr. John Leite, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427076991
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Leite, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leite.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. John Leite, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.