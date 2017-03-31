Overview of Dr. John Luka, OD

Dr. John Luka, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.



Dr. Luka works at WK Eye Institute Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.