John Luna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
John Luna, PA-C
Overview
John Luna, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
John Luna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Albuquerque Ambulatory Eye Surgery5901 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-8282
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with John Luna?
Exceptional provider. Listens and communicates well.
About John Luna, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104311869
Frequently Asked Questions
John Luna accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Luna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Luna works at
2 patients have reviewed John Luna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Luna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Luna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Luna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.