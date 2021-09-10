See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Brockton, MA
Dr. John Magalhaes, OD

Optometry
3.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Magalhaes, OD

Dr. John Magalhaes, OD is an Optometrist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford.

Dr. Magalhaes works at Dr. Magalhaes and Associates. Inc. in Brockton, MA with other offices in North Attleboro, MA and N Dartmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Magalhaes' Office Locations

    Dr. Magalhaes and Associates. Inc.
    21 Torrey St, Brockton, MA 02301 (508) 717-0425
    Dr. Magalhaes and Associates. Inc.
    1250 S Washington St, North Attleboro, MA 02760 (508) 717-0425
    Dr John Magalhaes and Associates, Inc.
    382 State Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 (508) 717-0425
    Dr. Magalhaes and Associates. Inc.
    999 S Washington St, North Attleboro, MA 02760 (508) 717-0425

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Spectera
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 10, 2021
    Sep 10, 2021
I first meet Dr. Magalhaes when I went to him with an issue with glasses purchased from another company. These new glasses gave me a headache and also made be noxious. The other company's optometrist said that I should just wear them and they will be fine although prior I had worn glasses for over 20 years with no similar issues. Dr. Magalhaes immediately found that the glasses were not ground properly. He made me new glasses which were very comfortable and provided great eyesight. On another occasion, I purchased some aviator prescription sun glasses in which one lens gave slightly degraded vision. Again Dr. Magalhaes quickly found and resolved the issue by having a new lens made which gave perfect vision. On both of these occasions I was totally amazed that Dr. Magalhaes resolved the issues not by conducting extensive lens tests but just by a quick visual examination of the lens. My wife and I, we both have purchased glasses from Lens Crafters, have found Dr. Magalhaes to be very
    Tom Z — Sep 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Magalhaes, OD
    About Dr. John Magalhaes, OD

    • Optometry
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1699851220
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy of Optometry
    • Veterans Administration Hosp
    • Naval Hosp Newport
    • New England College of Optometry
    • Umass Lowell
