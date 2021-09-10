Dr. John Magalhaes, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magalhaes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Magalhaes, OD
Overview of Dr. John Magalhaes, OD
Dr. John Magalhaes, OD is an Optometrist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford.
Dr. Magalhaes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Magalhaes' Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Magalhaes and Associates. Inc.21 Torrey St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 717-0425
-
2
Dr. Magalhaes and Associates. Inc.1250 S Washington St, North Attleboro, MA 02760 Directions (508) 717-0425
-
3
Dr John Magalhaes and Associates, Inc.382 State Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 717-0425
-
4
Dr. Magalhaes and Associates. Inc.999 S Washington St, North Attleboro, MA 02760 Directions (508) 717-0425
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Spectera
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magalhaes?
I first meet Dr. Magalhaes when I went to him with an issue with glasses purchased from another company. These new glasses gave me a headache and also made be noxious. The other company’s optometrist said that I should just wear them and they will be fine although prior I had worn glasses for over 20 years with no similar issues. Dr. Magalhaes immediately found that the glasses were not ground properly. He made me new glasses which were very comfortable and provided great eyesight. On another occasion, I purchased some aviator prescription sun glasses in which one lens gave slightly degraded vision. Again Dr. Magalhaes quickly found and resolved the issue by having a new lens made which gave perfect vision. On both of these occasions I was totally amazed that Dr. Magalhaes resolved the issues not by conducting extensive lens tests but just by a quick visual examination of the lens. My wife and I, we both have purchased glasses from Lens Crafters, have found Dr. Magalhaes to be very
About Dr. John Magalhaes, OD
- Optometry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1699851220
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Optometry
- Veterans Administration Hosp
- Naval Hosp Newport
- New England College of Optometry
- Umass Lowell
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magalhaes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magalhaes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magalhaes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magalhaes works at
Dr. Magalhaes speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Magalhaes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magalhaes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magalhaes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magalhaes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.