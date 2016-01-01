John Mancini, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Mancini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Mancini, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Mancini, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from St Francis Hospital and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
John Mancini works at
Locations
-
1
John E. Mancini, LPC, CAC, CSAT68 S Main St Bsmt 100, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 236-7333
-
2
John E. Mancini, LPC, CAC, CSAT3 Barnard Ln # 107, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 977-8009
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About John Mancini, LPC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1881951283
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp
- St Frances Hosp
- Hartford Hospital
- St Francis Hospital
- SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
John Mancini accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Mancini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Mancini works at
6 patients have reviewed John Mancini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Mancini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Mancini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Mancini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.