John Manfredi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Manfredi, CH
Overview
John Manfredi, CH is a Chiropractor in Mount Vernon, NY.
John Manfredi works at
Locations
Mt Vernon Medical Care PC704 LOCUST ST, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Directions (914) 699-6763
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manfredi is a knowledgeable and experienced Dr. He fully explains the condition and treatment. The wait time was minimal. His treatment was very effective and helpful.
About John Manfredi, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1477670339
Frequently Asked Questions
9 patients have reviewed John Manfredi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Manfredi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Manfredi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Manfredi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.