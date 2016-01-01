See All Nurse Anesthetists in Wilmington, NC
John Martinelli, CRNA

Nurse Anesthesiology
5.0 (1)
Overview of John Martinelli, CRNA

John Martinelli, CRNA is a Nurse Anesthetist in Wilmington, NC. 

John Martinelli works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

John Martinelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Children's Services
    2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3015

Photo: John Martinelli, CRNA
About John Martinelli, CRNA

  • Nurse Anesthesiology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1396892329
Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

