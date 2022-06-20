See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Arnold, MD
John McClanahan, CCDC

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

John McClanahan, CCDC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Arnold, MD. 

John McClanahan works at Special Beginnings Facility in Arnold, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Special Beginnings Facility
    1454 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Arnold, MD 21012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 626-7550

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dr John goes above & beyond to help you in every way. He is very knowledgeable, gives you new information & makes sure you understand everything every time, has a lot of patience, encourages you to ask questions, & some how leaves you excited for your next session every time. I highly recommend Dr John!
Photo: John McClanahan, CCDC
About John McClanahan, CCDC

Specialties
  • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720139934
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

John McClanahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

John McClanahan works at Special Beginnings Facility in Arnold, MD. View the full address on John McClanahan’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed John McClanahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John McClanahan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John McClanahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John McClanahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

