John McFadden, PSY
Overview
John McFadden, PSY is a Counselor in Wheeling, WV.
Locations
- 1 1025 Main St Ste 708, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 232-7232
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't ask for a better physician for my son!! He is one of the most caring physicians we have ever dealt with!!
About John McFadden, PSY
- Counseling
- English
- 1952304917
Frequently Asked Questions
John McFadden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed John McFadden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John McFadden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John McFadden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John McFadden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.