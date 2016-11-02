Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Metzger, OD is an Optometrist in Overland Park, KS.
Kansas City Vision Performance Center10875 Grandview Dr Ste 2260, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 469-8686
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Listened very well and took the time to make sure I was getting the right help and the right diagnoses. When he could no longer help, he was clear and honest in explaining why and what my other options were.
About Dr. John Metzger, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1821066903
Dr. Metzger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
