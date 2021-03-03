Dr. Montague accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Montague, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Montague, PHD is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Locations
Lagasse Yates Inc.12625 High Bluff Dr Ste 206, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 259-8383
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent personality, very thorough, and provides good feedback. I'd recommend him highly to friends and family.
About Dr. John Montague, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Montague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montague.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.