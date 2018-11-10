See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Ooltewah, TN
Dr. John Mullins, OD

Optometry
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Mullins, OD

Dr. John Mullins, OD is an Optometrist in Ooltewah, TN. 

Dr. Mullins works at Ooltewah Vision Center Pllc in Ooltewah, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mullins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ooltewah Vision Center Pllc
    5958 Snow Hill Rd Ste 136, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 910-0412
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 10, 2018
    Dr. Mullins uses a camera to take a picture INSTEAD of dialating the eye. You get a complete view of the eye without the inconvenience of having dialated eyes for hours. He and his staff are very helpful and friendly, which makes your office visit a pleasant experience. I'm glad I found Dr. Mullins!
    Nov 10, 2018
    About Dr. John Mullins, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659441343
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Mullins, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mullins works at Ooltewah Vision Center Pllc in Ooltewah, TN. View the full address on Dr. Mullins’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

