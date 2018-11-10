Dr. John Mullins, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mullins, OD
Dr. John Mullins, OD is an Optometrist in Ooltewah, TN.
Ooltewah Vision Center Pllc5958 Snow Hill Rd Ste 136, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Directions (423) 910-0412
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mullins uses a camera to take a picture INSTEAD of dialating the eye. You get a complete view of the eye without the inconvenience of having dialated eyes for hours. He and his staff are very helpful and friendly, which makes your office visit a pleasant experience. I'm glad I found Dr. Mullins!
- Optometry
- English
- 1659441343
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
