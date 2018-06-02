See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
John Nielsen, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

John Nielsen, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1901 S 17th St Ste 1, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 343-8424
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 02, 2018
    John is knowledgeable and compassionate and a fantastic doctor. I’m very thankful I found him.
    A. Parish — Jun 02, 2018
    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760465298
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

