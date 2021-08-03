Overview

John Notabartolo, MPAS is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center.



John Notabartolo works at Linda Woodson Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.