John Notabartolo, MPAS

Dermatology
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

John Notabartolo, MPAS is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center.

John Notabartolo works at Linda Woodson Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North West
    2800 N Tenaya Way Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 202-2700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: John Notabartolo, MPAS
    About John Notabartolo, MPAS

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023096351
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Notabartolo, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Notabartolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Notabartolo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    John Notabartolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Notabartolo works at Linda Woodson Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on John Notabartolo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed John Notabartolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Notabartolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Notabartolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Notabartolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.