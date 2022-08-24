Overview of Dr. John O'Neill, OD

Dr. John O'Neill, OD is an Optometrist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Optometry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.



Dr. O'Neill works at Sears Optical, Vernon Hills, IL in Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.