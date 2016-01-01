Overview of John Oo, NP

John Oo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Purdue University.



John Oo works at Anthony Medical Associates in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.