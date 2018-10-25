Dr. John Pandolfo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandolfo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pandolfo, DC
Overview
Dr. John Pandolfo, DC is a Chiropractor in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic, Davenport Iowa.
Dr. Pandolfo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Drexel Spine & Rehab3726 Garrett Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (610) 622-4888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandolfo?
I would recommend anyone with back issues to please see Doc ... he’s absolutely amazing!!! If there were more stars to give I’d give him a 10 !
About Dr. John Pandolfo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1518911759
Education & Certifications
- 4 Years Graduated 1993
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic, Davenport Iowa
- 1999 Manipulation Under Anesthesia University Of Bridgeport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandolfo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandolfo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandolfo works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandolfo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandolfo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandolfo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandolfo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.