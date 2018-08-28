Dr. John Parmely, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Parmely, DO
Overview of Dr. John Parmely, DO
Dr. John Parmely, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Dr. Parmely's Office Locations
Clinical Oncology Associates28080 Grand River Ave Ste 208, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-8865
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was referred to Dr. Parmely through my primary care doctor for a spider bite. Dr. Parmely lanced it and I have not had any more issues since. I would definitely recommend Dr. Parmely to my family and friends.
About Dr. John Parmely, DO
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1467442707
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Parmely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parmely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parmely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parmely has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parmely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.