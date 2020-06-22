Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John Parsons, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Parsons, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Providence, RI.
Locations
- 1 839 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 331-2468
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Well I was scared to Death Honestly to meet the Doctor Going in for a Parent Child Evaluation after a long few years of domestic violence drugs rehabs not properly caring for my children to put it mildly a 5th grade education and he let me feel every inch of the humiliation BUT HOW COULD I FACE THE PAIN OF TRUTH WITHOUT YHIS MAN SO I SAY THANKYOU THANKYOU SO MUCH MY LIFE WILL NEVER BE THE SAME BUT I LIVE WITH CHOICES MY CHOICES AND MY actions I live my son and we are building a new life if anyone can’t handle the truth it’s not time to see this man NEVER MIND HAVE YOUR CHILDREN BACK MUCH LOVE BETH C
About Dr. John Parsons, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558402453
Frequently Asked Questions
