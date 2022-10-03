See All Family Doctors in Dover, DE
Dr. John Pearson, DNP

Family Medicine
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Pearson, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wilmington University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.

Dr. Pearson works at CAMDEN WALK-IN (URGENT CARE) in Dover, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Camden Medical Center
    4601 S DuPont Hwy Ste 2, Dover, DE 19901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 698-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 03, 2022
    John is a phenomenal provider. There is a reason why his appointments fill up fast. You will not regret becoming a patient with his practice.
    David Torres — Oct 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Pearson, DNP
    About Dr. John Pearson, DNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962400655
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • N/A
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wilmington University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Pearson, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearson works at CAMDEN WALK-IN (URGENT CARE) in Dover, DE. View the full address on Dr. Pearson’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.

