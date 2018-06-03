See All Counselors in South Bend, IN
Dr. John Petersen, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Petersen, PSY.D

Relationship Counseling
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Petersen, PSY.D is a Relationship Counselor in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Relationship Counseling, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Adler Inst.

Dr. Petersen works at Family Psychology of South Bend in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Psychology of South Bend
    922 E Wayne St, South Bend, IN 46617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 280-8199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Affairs and Infidelity
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Affairs and Infidelity
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Meritain Health
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Petersen?

    Jun 03, 2018
    He wasn't able to take a new patient, but he spent time a lot of time putting me on the right track. He certainly was someone I wish we could have used. I would highly recommend Dr. Petersen.
    Joe Docard in South Bend, IN — Jun 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Petersen, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Petersen, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Petersen to family and friends

    Dr. Petersen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Petersen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Petersen, PSY.D.

    About Dr. John Petersen, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Relationship Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851491526
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Adler University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Adler Inst
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Earlham College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Petersen, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petersen works at Family Psychology of South Bend in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Dr. Petersen’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Petersen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Petersen, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.