Overview

Dr. John Petersen, PSY.D is a Relationship Counselor in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Relationship Counseling, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Adler Inst.



Dr. Petersen works at Family Psychology of South Bend in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.