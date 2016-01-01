Dr. Pockl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Pockl, OD
Overview of Dr. John Pockl, OD
Dr. John Pockl, OD is an Optometrist in Wheeling, WV.
Dr. Pockl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pockl's Office Locations
-
1
Eyecare Center of Wheeling2106 Lumber Ave, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-5544
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pockl?
About Dr. John Pockl, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1548347776
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pockl accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pockl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pockl works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pockl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pockl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pockl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pockl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.