Dr. John Powell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Powell, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Olympia, WA. They completed their fellowship with Madigan Army Medical Center (Neuropsychology)
Neurobehavioral Health Associates, PLLC2118 Caton Way SW, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 352-4602Saturday9:00am - 3:30pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
Dr Powell has a comfortable and trusting presence. His conversations and guidance has always been very thoughtful and insightful. He has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. John Powell, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1194793737
- Madigan Army Medical Center (Neuropsychology)
- Houston Va Hosp
- Rice University
Dr. Powell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
