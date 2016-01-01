Dr. John Russell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Russell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Russell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University|Pepperdine University.
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
-
1
John K. Russell, Ph.D., Long Beach, CA1945 Palo Verde Ave Ste 207, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell?
About Dr. John Russell, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1407843295
Education & Certifications
- Neuropsychiatric Institute
- Alliant International University|Pepperdine University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.