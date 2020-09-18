Dr. John Scherschel, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherschel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Scherschel, DC
Overview
Dr. John Scherschel, DC is a Chiropractor in Sparks, NV.
Dr. Scherschel works at
Locations
B Street Chiropractic Center316 Victorian Ave, Sparks, NV 89431 Directions (775) 359-6500
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing.... John knows precisely how much pressure to use. I always walk away realigned and happy.
About Dr. John Scherschel, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scherschel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherschel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scherschel speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherschel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherschel.
