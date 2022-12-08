See All Clinical Psychologists in Roswell, GA
John Shallcross, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

John Shallcross, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

John Shallcross, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Roswell, GA. 

John Shallcross works at Libby Tannenbaum LLC in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Libby Tannenbaum LLC
    11755 Pointe Pl Ste A1, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 663-0923
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with John Shallcross?

    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Shallcross did my son’s evaluation and the entire experience was amazing. He took the time to explain my son’s diagnoses, patiently answered all of our questions and provided resources for us to learn more about my son’s condition. He was so kind and patient with my son during the evaluation and we are so grateful for that.
    Lia — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: John Shallcross, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with John Shallcross, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending John Shallcross to family and friends

    John Shallcross' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with John Shallcross

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about John Shallcross, PSY.

    About John Shallcross, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477696532
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Shallcross, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Shallcross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Shallcross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Shallcross works at Libby Tannenbaum LLC in Roswell, GA. View the full address on John Shallcross’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed John Shallcross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Shallcross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Shallcross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Shallcross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you John Shallcross, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.