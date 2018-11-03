See All Physicians Assistants in Gilbert, AZ
John Shipp, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Overview

John Shipp, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. 

John Shipp works at Hatfield Family Medicine in Gilbert, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Val Vista Lakes Family Medicine
    3331 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 545-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2018
    John is thorough and listens to all of your questions. He won't disappear on you then have a nurse rush you out - he'll listen to all of your concerns, look at test results and address them to you. Address ANY concerns to him and he will listen to you.
    About John Shipp, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801027453
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Shipp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    John Shipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Shipp works at Hatfield Family Medicine in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on John Shipp’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed John Shipp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Shipp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Shipp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Shipp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

