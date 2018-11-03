John Shipp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
John Shipp, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Shipp, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ.
John Shipp works at
Locations
Val Vista Lakes Family Medicine3331 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 545-1100Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
John is thorough and listens to all of your questions. He won't disappear on you then have a nurse rush you out - he'll listen to all of your concerns, look at test results and address them to you. Address ANY concerns to him and he will listen to you.
About John Shipp, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801027453
Frequently Asked Questions
John Shipp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Shipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Shipp works at
4 patients have reviewed John Shipp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Shipp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Shipp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Shipp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.