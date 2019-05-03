John Somers accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Somers, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of John Somers, APRN
John Somers, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
John Somers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
John Somers' Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care -2415 17th St.2415 SE 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-5365Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with John Somers?
I enjoyed meeting him for the first time last week and am happy to call him my primary care Dr. with his knowledge and wonderful bed side manner! Thank you Dr. John!!!
About John Somers, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801377072
Frequently Asked Questions
John Somers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Somers works at
2 patients have reviewed John Somers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Somers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Somers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Somers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.