Dr. John Strange, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Strange, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
- 1 6800 Park Ten Blvd Ste 138E, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 738-2222
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Seeing Dr strange back in 2009 with my husband is why we just celebrated our 20 year anniversary this year! He helped us fix something we thought wasn't fixable! He always supported both of us in our sessions!
About Dr. John Strange, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1366591497
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Strange. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strange.
