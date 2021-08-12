Dr. John Super, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Super is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Super, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Super, PHD is a Psychologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Hofstra University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Locations
John T. Super, Ph.D., ABPP9906 E State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 708-5306
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
very compassionate and smart. The complainers are likely to be disgruntled job applicants. It was a great experience that helped me figure somethings out.
About Dr. John Super, PHD
- Psychology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487683017
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra University
