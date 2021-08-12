See All Psychologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. John Super, PHD

Psychology
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Super, PHD is a Psychologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Hofstra University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Dr. Super works at John T. Super, Ph.D., ABPP in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John T. Super, Ph.D., ABPP
    9906 E State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 708-5306

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychology Services for Gifted Children Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 12, 2021
    very compassionate and smart. The complainers are likely to be disgruntled job applicants. It was a great experience that helped me figure somethings out.
    jack — Aug 12, 2021
    About Dr. John Super, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487683017
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Hofstra University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Super, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Super is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Super has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Super works at John T. Super, Ph.D., ABPP in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Super’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Super. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Super.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Super, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Super appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.