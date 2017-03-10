See All Physicians Assistants in Chicago, IL
John Verna, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Overview

John Verna, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. 

John Verna works at Univ. of Chicago in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of Chicago
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 834-0489
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Mar 10, 2017
    I love dr.john verna he is straight to the point when it comes to your health and how your caring for yourself he cares A lot about patients and it shows and I appreciate his listening ears his best interest in our health and his best given advise and prompts to never give up no matter what
    LaRonda R Williams in East Saint Louis, IL — Mar 10, 2017
    About John Verna, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609928845
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Verna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    John Verna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed John Verna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Verna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Verna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Verna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

