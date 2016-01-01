See All Clinical Psychologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. John Vogel, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Vogel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Cspp-Berkely, Ca.

Dr. Vogel works at Dr. John P. Vogel in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. John P. Vogel
    4616 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 228-9999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    119 Village St, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 228-9999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Depressive Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Vogel, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518098516
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cspp-Berkely, Ca
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Vogel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Vogel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

