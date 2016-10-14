John Walker, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Walker, PSY
Overview
John Walker, PSY is a Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3550 N Central Ave Ste 1407, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 216-6900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with John Walker?
Helps very much with pain related and neurological related issues. He listens and helps!
About John Walker, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1871634485
Frequently Asked Questions
John Walker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed John Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.