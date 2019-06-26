See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Myers, FL
John Washington

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.8 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

John Washington is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL. 

John Washington works at Gastro Health - Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Fort Myers
    7152 Coca Sabal Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 939-9939
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About John Washington

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376885996
    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Washington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    John Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Washington works at Gastro Health - Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on John Washington’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed John Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Washington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

