John Washington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
John Washington
Offers telehealth
John Washington is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL.
John Washington works at
Gastro Health - Fort Myers7152 Coca Sabal Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-9939
I am very grateful to John and to this entire practice for their care and support through a recent GI issue. From the front desk through the treatment team and support staff, everyone was professional, skillful, and respectful. John Washington was my P.A. and was excellent. For me, after this experience, this practice is a keeper. GI issues are not easy, but this group provided the treatment and support that I needed.
6 patients have reviewed John Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Washington.
