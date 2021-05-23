Dr. Wendel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Wendel, DC
Overview
Dr. John Wendel, DC is a Chiropractor in Arlington Heights, IL.
Dr. Wendel works at
Locations
Orthodontic Experts Ltd.1020 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 2, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 394-5454
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Wendel for about 18 years. A friend referred me for an issue my then 14. Yr old daughter was having from cheerleading. He really worked well with her and cured her. I then went to him when I slipped a disc and, again, he healed it. Over the years, I have consulted him. He is an excellent and very knowledgeable chiropractor. He has great respect for his patients of all ages and with all problems.
About Dr. John Wendel, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
