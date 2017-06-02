Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Wolfe, PHD
Dr. John Wolfe, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Coeur D Alene, ID.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After receiving horrible treatment from a neuropsychologist in Spokane, I was referred to Dr. Wolfe for a second opinion. He spent plenty of time with my wife and I to understand my complicated case. He was attentive during evaluation and treated my like a human being. His report was thorough and complete. I would recommend seeing Dr. Wolfe for neuropsychological evaluation.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1801870050
