Dr. John Wood, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wood, DC
Overview
Dr. John Wood, DC is a Chiropractor in Sterling Heights, MI.
Dr. Wood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wood Chiropractic Clinic43901 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 262-6024
-
2
Vani, Kathleen DDS52133 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 884-7452
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
Very good chiropractor! Highly recommend!
About Dr. John Wood, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1770671406
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.