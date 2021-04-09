See All Physicians Assistants in New Albany, IN
Johna Bott, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Johna Bott, PA-C

Johna Bott, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in New Albany, IN. 

Johna Bott works at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Johna Bott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery
    2125 State St Ste 5, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 944-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Johna Bott, PA-C

    • Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • 1477865145
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Johna Bott, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Johna Bott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Johna Bott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Johna Bott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Johna Bott works at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Johna Bott’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Johna Bott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johna Bott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johna Bott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johna Bott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

