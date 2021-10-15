Dr. Johneen Gilich, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Johneen Gilich, OD
Overview of Dr. Johneen Gilich, OD
Dr. Johneen Gilich, OD is an Optometrist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Gilich works at
Dr. Gilich's Office Locations
Wal-mart Vision Center 30-10882681 C T Switzer Sr Dr, Biloxi, MS 39531 Directions (228) 967-7813Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Edgewater Eyecare2318 Pass Rd Ste 1, Biloxi, MS 39531 Directions (228) 967-7813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient for a few years and find Dr. Gilich and her staff very professional and approachable. I highly recommend her as she has treated me through cataract surgery and a retina repair. She is always pleasant and happy to answer my questions.
About Dr. Johneen Gilich, OD
- Optometry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilich accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilich works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.