Johnna Busa-Knepp, PSY
Johnna Busa-Knepp, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.6 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Johnna Busa-Knepp, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Spring, TX. They completed their residency with James Madison University: Counseling and Student Development Center and Learning Strategies Clinic

Johnna Busa-Knepp works at Johnna Busa-Knepp, Licensed Clinical Psychologist in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johnna Busa-Knepp, Licensed Clinical Psychologist
    6601 Cypresswood Dr Ste 201, Spring, TX 77379 (832) 652-0354
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Johnna Busa-Knepp, Licensed Clinical Psychologist
    1600 Eureka Rd, Spring, TX 77379 (832) 652-0354

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
End-of-Life Issues Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 21, 2022
    Johnna is an excellent counselor! My daughter has been going to her for a few months and we have noticed positive changes in her behavior in and out of our home. Several people have told me she seems back to her normal, happy self. Johnna has built a relationship with my daughter and she clearly trusts her and enjoys going to see her. As a parent, Johnna is easy to talk to and very relatable. She understands the things parents deal with on a daily basis and I can absolutely see why my daughter trusts her! I never feel judged at all when talking to her and she is very experienced and knowledgeable. I'm so thankful we found her and she has been able to help my daughter so much with the things she's been struggling with!
    Meredith — May 21, 2022
    Photo: Johnna Busa-Knepp, PSY
    About Johnna Busa-Knepp, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1245405968
    Education & Certifications

    • James Madison University: Counseling and Student Development Center and Learning Strategies Clinic
    • James Madison University Counseling & Student Development Center
    • State University of New York at Binghamton
