Dr. Johnnie Barnes, OD
Overview of Dr. Johnnie Barnes, OD
Dr. Johnnie Barnes, OD is an Optometrist in Arab, AL. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
EyeCare Associates7 12th Ave NW, Arab, AL 35016 Directions (844) 206-8347
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AllKids Health Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
The front office manager was the most horrible person I have ever met in the so-called professional world.
About Dr. Johnnie Barnes, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1003816521
Education & Certifications
- Uabso
- New Mexico Sipi
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
