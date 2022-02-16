See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Arab, AL
Dr. Johnnie Barnes, OD

Optometry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Johnnie Barnes, OD

Dr. Johnnie Barnes, OD is an Optometrist in Arab, AL. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Barnes works at EyeCare Associates in Arab, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    EyeCare Associates
    7 12th Ave NW, Arab, AL 35016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-8347

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • AllKids Health Insurance
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 16, 2022
    The front office manager was the most horrible person I have ever met in the so-called professional world.
    Joe — Feb 16, 2022
    About Dr. Johnnie Barnes, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003816521
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uabso
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New Mexico Sipi
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
    Medical Education

