Johnnie Chandler, PA-C
Overview
Johnnie Chandler, PA-C is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Johnnie Chandler works at
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Love to see her. She is always very attentative and patient.
About Johnnie Chandler, PA-C
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1801105705
Frequently Asked Questions
Johnnie Chandler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Johnnie Chandler accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Johnnie Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Johnnie Chandler works at
3 patients have reviewed Johnnie Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johnnie Chandler.
