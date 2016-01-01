Johnnie Kramer, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Johnnie Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Johnnie Kramer, LMFT
Overview
Johnnie Kramer, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Palm Bay, FL.
Johnnie Kramer works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy1060 Emerson Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Johnnie Kramer?
About Johnnie Kramer, LMFT
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1386091304
Frequently Asked Questions
Johnnie Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Johnnie Kramer works at
2 patients have reviewed Johnnie Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johnnie Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johnnie Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johnnie Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.