See All Physicians Assistants in Lubbock, TX
Johnny Turner, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Johnny Turner, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (18)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Johnny Turner, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lubbock, TX. 

Johnny Turner works at Texas Physicians Group-iola Clinic in Lubbock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Physicians Group-iola Clinic
    6102 82nd St Ste 14, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 712-0446
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Johnny Turner?

    Jan 14, 2022
    Johnny has always listened and explained what the diagnosis is and what the plan is going forward.
    Peggy Ledinski — Jan 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Johnny Turner, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Johnny Turner, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Johnny Turner to family and friends

    Johnny Turner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Johnny Turner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Johnny Turner, PA.

    About Johnny Turner, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023074408
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Johnny Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Johnny Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Johnny Turner works at Texas Physicians Group-iola Clinic in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Johnny Turner’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Johnny Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johnny Turner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johnny Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johnny Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Johnny Turner, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.