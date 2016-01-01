Joleen Rodriguez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joleen Rodriguez, AGPCNP-BC
Overview of Joleen Rodriguez, AGPCNP-BC
Joleen Rodriguez, AGPCNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Joleen Rodriguez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Joleen Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
Maple Star Nevada620 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 519-8550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joleen Rodriguez?
About Joleen Rodriguez, AGPCNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467091512
Frequently Asked Questions
Joleen Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joleen Rodriguez works at
Joleen Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joleen Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joleen Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joleen Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.