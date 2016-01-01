Jolynn Kekke, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jolynn Kekke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jolynn Kekke, PA
Overview
Jolynn Kekke, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Locations
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care- Appleton820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4694Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Neenah1516 S Commercial St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4693Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Jolynn Kekke, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
