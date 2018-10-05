Dr. Anders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Anders, OD
Overview of Dr. Jon Anders, OD
Dr. Jon Anders, OD is an Optometrist in Sherman, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anders' Office Locations
- 1 2001 N Loy Lake Rd Ste A, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 868-1712
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anders?
Dr. Anders is a wonderful and caring eye doctor. I have a difficult prescription and he always works with me so that I have perfect vision in my glasses. He is the best!
About Dr. Jon Anders, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1861557233
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Anders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.