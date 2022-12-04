Jon Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jon Fox, PA-C
Jon Fox, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID.
Jon Fox works at
Locations
Boise Family Medicine Center, 10798 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709, (208) 377-3368
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Boise Family Practice for many years, my current doc is Jon Fox, I like Jon, he seem to take an interest in my health care an not treat me like just another number. Even though I qualify for VA health care I will continue to see Jon for my check ups and his imput.
About Jon Fox, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447221932
Jon Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Jon Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Jon Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jon Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jon Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jon Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.