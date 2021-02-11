Dr. Newman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jon Newman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jon Newman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Norton Shores, MI.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
Westshore Integrated Psychology Plc.837 Seminole Rd Ste 200, Norton Shores, MI 49441 Directions (231) 780-0100
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I were struggling to agree on how to handle parenting issues with our son who has bi-polar. Dr. Newman was very helpful in bringing us into allignment with how to handle these issues. He's a great listener, and a provided thoughtful, professional suggestions, where appropriate.
About Dr. Jon Newman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619027844
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
