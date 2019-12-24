Dr. Jon Painter, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Painter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Painter, OD
Overview of Dr. Jon Painter, OD
Dr. Jon Painter, OD is an Optometrist in Moore, OK.
Dr. Painter's Office Locations
Jon E. Painter O.d. PC619 N Broadway St, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 799-7706
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Painter for years. Not only does he provide eyeglasses for me, he is also able to check my vision and a retina problem I have in one eye. As well he monitors and treats my glaucoma. I recommend he and his staff highly.
About Dr. Jon Painter, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1679585566
Dr. Painter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Painter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Painter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Painter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Painter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Painter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.